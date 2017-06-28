Sienna who?

That's going to be the name of the game for Brad Pitt, newly single after close to two decades of slightly overlapping monogamy and—so the photographers hope—ready to mingle amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

And by all accounts, Pitt is readyish to mingle. Back in April he was reportedly "dating a bit." A source told E! News that he wasn't dating just yet but was going "out with friends."

Also in April, an insider denied that Pitt was engaging in some "serious flirting" with Sienna Millerduring a group dinner following the Hollywood premiere of her latest movie, The Lost Season of Z, which counts Pitt's Plan B Entertainment as a producer. (For the record, rumors that he was inordinately chatting up ex-wife Jennifer Anistonwere also shot down, as they hadn't—contrary to what people wanted to believe—completely iced each other out of their lives prior to Pitt's split last year.)