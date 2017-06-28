Jessie James Decker is spilling season three scoop!

After it was announced yesterday that her hit show Eric & Jessie will be returning for another season on Sept. 6, the country music star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop this morning to talk about her and hubby Eric Decker's decision to let cameras back in their home and around their two children.

"We took a really big break because as soon as I had Vivianne, I just remember looking at her in the hospital bed and we were just finishing season two and I was like, ‘You know what? I need a break,'" Jessie revealed. "And I don't want my infant children around cameras right now. I want just this personal time. I don't want this around us. So it was really important to me. We took three years, almost four years break from the show. And it just finally felt like it was OK and the time to do it."