Jessie James Decker is spilling season three scoop!
After it was announced yesterday that her hit show Eric & Jessie will be returning for another season on Sept. 6, the country music star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop this morning to talk about her and hubby Eric Decker's decision to let cameras back in their home and around their two children.
"We took a really big break because as soon as I had Vivianne, I just remember looking at her in the hospital bed and we were just finishing season two and I was like, ‘You know what? I need a break,'" Jessie revealed. "And I don't want my infant children around cameras right now. I want just this personal time. I don't want this around us. So it was really important to me. We took three years, almost four years break from the show. And it just finally felt like it was OK and the time to do it."
In addition to her and Eric's careers, Jessie says season three will show fans her clan's "amazing family life."
"We want to showcase what family is like for us," she gushed. "We sit down at the dinner table every night together and say our prayers and thank god for our food and just talk to each other. That's really important to showcase I think, that love you have for each other as a family."
So what's off limits when it comes to filming? Watch the interview to find out!
