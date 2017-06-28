Getty Images; alj.com
Rihanna was photographed getting hot and heavy with a guy in Spain yesterday, provoking all of us to get into prime social media stalking mode to figure out who it is.
We quickly ruled out Drake (he's been spending time with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude) and Lamorne Morris, who hilariously took to Twitter to clarify it wasn't him either (we're still LOL'ing). Some people assumed it was a hunky soccer stud from Europe, while others simply decided it was "just some dude."
Well, he's not just some dude...His name is Hassan Jameel, and you'll probably want to know these five facts:
1. He's 29: Her same exact age, which may make you think he's not mature enough for her. However, his career track proves otherwise...
2. He's a Saudi Businessman: Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel. Since 1955, the company has exclusively owned Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the biggest companies in the world.
Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET
3. He Owns a Soccer League: It's ironic that people thought he might be a soccer player...because he actually owns the Saudi pro soccer league, which is named the Jameel League.
4. And He's a Billionaire: The company is worth $1.5 billion, and Jameel will one day inherit it. In fact, Forbes ranked the Jameel family as No.12 on its list of the richest Arabs in the world.
5. He Once Dated Naomi Campbell: Jameel and the supermodel were spotted watching Stevie Wonder at British Summer Time in London last year.
Meanwhile, a source told The Sun Rihanna and her new man have been spending "a lot of time together" away from the public eye, but only time will tell if these two are the real deal...