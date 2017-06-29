Gigi Hadid Wears Head-to-Toe Millennial Pink

Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

That's what started playing in our heads the minute we laid eyes on Gigi Hadid's genius Kreist fall/winter '17 moment. In head-to-toe millennial pink (which includes those stunner shades she's wearing from her very own collab with Vogue Eyewear) the style star is giving us serious doll vibes, and then some.

Besides the bold color of the look, there are so many details worth pointing out. Like the knee-length fringe hanging from the front lapel of her cropped jacket (adding serious interest), the edgy pleats running down the middle of each leg (elongating each leg, which creates the illusion they go on forever) and the flare effect happening at the bottom of the trousers (another power move when it comes to looking long and lean). All signs point to a well-tailored outfit, which is essentially what everyone strives for in times like this (you know, when you're really looking to stand out).

The last honorable mention goes to the embellished, velvet $950 Aquazzura platforms Gigi's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, topped the look off with. They add height and luxurious texture to an already uber-high-fashion ensemble.