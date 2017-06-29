Gigi Hadid Wears Head-to-Toe Millennial Pink

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

Tal Rubin/GC Images

Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

That's what started playing in our heads the minute we laid eyes on Gigi Hadid's genius Kreist fall/winter '17 moment. In head-to-toe millennial pink (which includes those stunner shades she's wearing from her very own collab with Vogue Eyewear) the style star is giving us serious doll vibes, and then some.

Besides the bold color of the look, there are so many details worth pointing out. Like the knee-length fringe hanging from the front lapel of her cropped jacket (adding serious interest), the edgy pleats running down the middle of each leg (elongating each leg, which creates the illusion they go on forever) and the flare effect happening at the bottom of the trousers (another power move when it comes to looking long and lean). All signs point to a well-tailored outfit, which is essentially what everyone strives for in times like this (you know, when you're really looking to stand out).

The last honorable mention goes to the embellished, velvet $950 Aquazzura platforms Gigi's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, topped the look off with. They add height and luxurious texture to an already uber-high-fashion ensemble.

Of course, there's really no replicating the look to its fullest (unless you're will to drop major dollars on a custom ensemble), but we will do our best to help you emulate the outfit to the extent you can.

So shop the below low, medium and high-cost pieces if you're daring enough to give this a try.

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Zara

Leather Effect Jacket, Was: $100, Now: $70

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Topshop

Crop Kick Flare Trousers, Was: $68, Now: $35

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Steve Madden

Gonzo-V, Was: $100, Now: $70

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Boohoo

Gemma Boutique Belted Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $80

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

MM6 Maison Margiela

Flared Cropped Pants, Was: $315, Now: $158

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Jeffrey Campbell

Larkport Slingback Platform Sandal, $110

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

MSGM

Ruffled Cropped Jacket, $579

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Adam Lippes

Flared Pants, $690

ESC: Dare to Wear, Millennial Pink

Dolce & Gabbana

Velvet Platform Sandals, $845

Will you do it?

We think you should.

