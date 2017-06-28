Summer Contour Is Different—Here's Why

The sun is and will always be the ultimate selfie light.

Whether you're heading to a day party or just enjoying a sunny spot like Jennifer Lawrence, you might as well enhance your features to take advantage of Snapchat-worthy weather. Highlighter, contour kits and illuminating makeup are the hero products on summer days. They help to shape and define your face, enhancing your natural features. They also add a bit of shimmer to your face, allowing the sun to literally brighten your beauty. The result: the perfect summer glow.