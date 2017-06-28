Summer Contour Is Different—Here's Why

The sun is and will always be the ultimate selfie light.
Whether you're heading to a day party or just enjoying a sunny spot like Jennifer Lawrence, you might as well enhance your features to take advantage of Snapchat-worthy weather. Highlighter, contour kits and illuminating makeup are the hero products on summer days. They help to shape and define your face, enhancing your natural features. They also add a bit of shimmer to your face, allowing the sun to literally brighten your beauty. The result: the perfect summer glow.
Since the look is all about elevating your natural beauty, it isn't hard to do. You just need the right brush, products and a couple of tips.
Watch our E!ssentials tutorial above to glow all summer!
Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
Step 1: Dip the fan brush into the pearl highlighter (from the Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter Palette) and shake off any excess.
Step 2: Dust the fan brush along the top of your cheekbones, moving from the center of the face towards your temples.
Step 3: With the fan brush, dust the medium toned hue on the hollow of your cheekbones moving upwards.
Step 4: Place the medium contour along the hairline and blend down.
Step 5: Set with an SPF setting spray. We used the Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF.
Add a little lip gloss or a nude lipstick (see: Glossier Generation) and you're ready to go!
Model's clothing: Vix Swimwear Thai Gisele Caftan
Model's jewelry: Uncommon James
Model's sunglasses: Pared Eyewear