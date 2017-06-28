Summer Contour Is Different—Here's Why

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Thorne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

How to Contour During the Summer

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, The Blonde Bob

Taraji P. Henson's Blond Chop Is a Major Celeb Hair Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Essentials, Every Day Beauty

The sun is and will always be the ultimate selfie light. 

Whether you're heading to a day party or just enjoying a sunny spot like Jennifer Lawrence, you might as well enhance your features to take advantage of Snapchat-worthy weather. Highlighter, contour kits and illuminating makeup are the hero products on summer days. They help to shape and define your face, enhancing your natural features. They also add a bit of shimmer to your face, allowing the sun to literally brighten your beauty. The result: the perfect summer glow.

Photos

25 Sunnies to Celebrate National Sunglasses Day

Since the look is all about elevating your natural beauty, it isn't hard to do. You just need the right brush, products and a couple of tips. 

Watch our E!ssentials tutorial above to glow all summer! 

ESC: Summer Contour, Jennifer Lawrence

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Step 1: Dip the fan brush into the pearl highlighter (from the Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter Palette) and shake off any excess.

Step 2: Dust the fan brush along the top of your cheekbones, moving from the center of the face towards your temples.

Step 3: With the fan brush, dust the medium toned hue on the hollow of your cheekbones moving upwards.

Step 4: Place the medium contour along the hairline and blend down.

Step 5: Set with an SPF setting spray. We used the Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF.

Add a little lip gloss or a nude lipstick (see: Glossier Generation) and you're ready to go! 


Model's clothing: Vix Swimwear Thai Gisele Caftan
Model's jewelry: Uncommon James
Model's sunglasses: Pared Eyewear

TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , E!ssentials
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.