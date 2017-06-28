Liam Payne's son may only be a few months old, but little Bear already has A-list style.

Exhibit A: this brand new photo of the famous pop star posing with his infant son. The kicker? They're sporting matching Yeezys. "Like father like son," Payne captioned the sweet shot.

In addition to the cool footwear, the newborn is sporting a onesie undeniably inspired by his name—yes, it's covered in little bears. Can this kid get any cooler?

While Payne and partner Cheryl Cole have notably kept their first child's face out of the spotlight since he was born in late March, subtle shots like these make our hearts swell all the same.