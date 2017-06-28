Liam Payne's son may only be a few months old, but little Bear already has A-list style.
Exhibit A: this brand new photo of the famous pop star posing with his infant son. The kicker? They're sporting matching Yeezys. "Like father like son," Payne captioned the sweet shot.
In addition to the cool footwear, the newborn is sporting a onesie undeniably inspired by his name—yes, it's covered in little bears. Can this kid get any cooler?
While Payne and partner Cheryl Cole have notably kept their first child's face out of the spotlight since he was born in late March, subtle shots like these make our hearts swell all the same.
Being a first-time dad hasn't only upped Payne's shoe game—he's also found joy in the simplest moments of his days thanks to the little guy. "I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing," he told fans earlier this month during the launch of his first music video.
"He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."
Fans have noticed how well he's adjusted to fatherhood. "That's the cutest thing I've seen all day," one fan commented on the photo.
As another follower quipped, "No I'm not crying....I just....I just have something in my eye."
Now, if only they made that onesie for adults...