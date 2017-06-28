The wait is almost over. Your return trip to Westeros is nigh: Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate season on Sunday, July 16. You've seen the photos and the trailers, now it's time for the vague teases. Emilia Clarke is featured on the July issue of Rolling Stone and gave the tiniest of tidbits.
"Spoiler alert—I normally don't spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there," Clarke said. "It's a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you're like, 'Oh, my God. I forgot about that!' Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied."
The battle is on!
Season eight, the show's last, doesn't have a set date just yet, but there is one thing that's certain (for now): Clarke's time with Daenerys Targaryen is done with Game of Thrones' finale season.
"I mean, I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else. But I am doing one more season," she told Rolling Stone. "And then that'll be it."
HBO is indeed working on Game of Thrones spinoffs, but if they're prequels or sequels that remains to be seen. Details about the projects are scarce, but George R.R. Martin, the author of novels the fantasy series is based on, has a hand in some of the scripts. However, Dan Weiss and David Benioff will not be involved.
"Dan Weiss and David Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season," HBO said in a statement when the projects were announced. "We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete."
Since details are still scarce, E! News came up with some free ideas for HBO to use as inspiration for whatever continuation of Game of Thrones they pursue.
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 on HBO.