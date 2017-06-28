The wait is almost over. Your return trip to Westeros is nigh: Game of Thrones returns for its penultimate season on Sunday, July 16. You've seen the photos and the trailers, now it's time for the vague teases. Emilia Clarke is featured on the July issue of Rolling Stone and gave the tiniest of tidbits.

"Spoiler alert—I normally don't spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there," Clarke said. "It's a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you're like, 'Oh, my God. I forgot about that!' Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied."

The battle is on!