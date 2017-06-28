Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are happily married, thank you very much.

E! News sat down with the Vanderpump Rules couple at Kyle Chan's 3rd Annual #LoveCampaign Party at SUR where they clarified all the divorce rumors that have been circulating them lately, promising their fans that marriage has been "blissful."

They think the speculation stemmed from the fact that they don't post many pictures together on social media.

"We don't heavily document our lives too much," Katie said as Tom added, "I just like putting weird and random stuff on my social media. I didn't even notice that. It wasn't an indication of some sort of subconscious reflection of the status of our relationship."

Still, the rumors made their way to their families. Both Katie and Tom admitted their mothers called them to double-check that everything was OK.