Christmas time is the "Super Bowl for moms" and who wouldn't be a better trio to take it on than the Bad Moms themselves?

If you loved Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn in the first movie, just wait until you see what they have in store for movie number two. With the three of them in charge, there definitely won't be any gifts this holiday season.

The newly released trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas is here and be warned, this is definitely NSFW. Kunis makes a realization of who really is behind Christmas, and we can tell you, it's definitely not Santa Claus. "Do you know the secret behind what makes Christmas so special?" She says in the narration. "Moms! Moms working their asses off. Cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping."