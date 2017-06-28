Christmas time is the "Super Bowl for moms" and who wouldn't be a better trio to take it on than the Bad Moms themselves?
If you loved Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn in the first movie, just wait until you see what they have in store for movie number two. With the three of them in charge, there definitely won't be any gifts this holiday season.
The newly released trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas is here and be warned, this is definitely NSFW. Kunis makes a realization of who really is behind Christmas, and we can tell you, it's definitely not Santa Claus. "Do you know the secret behind what makes Christmas so special?" She says in the narration. "Moms! Moms working their asses off. Cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping."
Over a couple rounds of drinks at the local mall, the moms share how they really feel about the holiday. "I feel like a giant stress ball from November to New Years" complains Kunis. Hahn adds that Christmas is the busiest time of the year for her: "I waxed 39 p-----s today. Since when did every woman in America need a completely hairless vagina on Christmas?"
Cue the Christmas tree heist, strippers, a camel and a whole lot of sampling mall alcohol.
The bad moms have "had it up to here," and this Christmas, they are taking on the mother of all holidays. If that doesn't sound hard enough, imagine doing it all while hosting Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon, the mothers of the bad moms.
When Kunis's mom, played by Baranski, realizes she is cutting out all of the Christmas spirit, she quickly puts her straight: "Moms don't enjoy, they give joy. That's how being a mom works."
A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on November 3, 2017.