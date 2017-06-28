It's time to take sides, Younger fans. If you haven't already, that is.
Ever since Charles (Peter Hermann) showed up at the Paramus Mall to convince Liza (Sutton Foster) to return to her job at Empirical Press—kissing her in the process—in the season two finale of the TV Land comedy, fans have been torn over just who is the right man for our girl: her hunky boss or her boytoy boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella).
As the show heads into season four with Liza's relationship with Josh on the rocks after last season's ill-fated proposal was sidelined when he caught her making out with Charles, the stakes have never been higher. Should she dedicate her time to making things right with Josh? Or should she pursue a romance with the guy her age (even though he's still in the dark about that)?
TV Land; E! Illustration
To help you decide which love interest you should pledge allegiance to for season four, we've made the handy new graphic above, comparing Josh and Charles in all of the areas that matter most. Not only that, but we also went straight to the men who bring the characters to life to plead their case for—plot twist!—why the other guy should win Liza's heart.
"This is very simple. I think Charles should be with Liza because they're the exact same age," Tortorella told E! News on the red carpet as the season four premiere party. "That's it! I mean, they both love literature and they both have that stupid, beautiful smile. I'm Team Charles, let's be honest." To hear what Hermann's pitch for Team Josh, be sure to check out the video above!
Which team are you on: Team Charles or Team Josh? Sound off in the comments below!
Younger returns for season four on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m. on TV Land.