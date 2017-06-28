It's time to take sides, Younger fans. If you haven't already, that is.

Ever since Charles (Peter Hermann) showed up at the Paramus Mall to convince Liza (Sutton Foster) to return to her job at Empirical Press—kissing her in the process—in the season two finale of the TV Land comedy, fans have been torn over just who is the right man for our girl: her hunky boss or her boytoy boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella).

As the show heads into season four with Liza's relationship with Josh on the rocks after last season's ill-fated proposal was sidelined when he caught her making out with Charles, the stakes have never been higher. Should she dedicate her time to making things right with Josh? Or should she pursue a romance with the guy her age (even though he's still in the dark about that)?