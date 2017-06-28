However, Vicky admitted she missed clues that he was struggling again.

For example, he had been prescribed Ativan to help him with sleep, and yet he was often restless and sleep-deprived. "That was a sign something was off," she said.

On the night of his death, following his show at Detroit's Fox Theater, he woke her up by using his smart phone to remotely turn on the lights in their home. Vicky said she was alarmed and called him.

"He was on a rant," she recalled. "I said, 'You need to tell me what you took,' and he just got mean. That wasn't my Chris."