Lamar Odom is picking up his life without Khloe Kardashian.

The basketball player, who was famously married to the reality star for several years before her initial divorce filing in 2013, has made it clear that a rekindled romance between him and his ex is not in their best interest.

During a sit-down with Wendy Williams aired on Wednesday, the daytime talk show host broached the subject, asking, "If she came back into your life right now..."

However, he cut the question off there with an unwavering "no."

"I say that with no offense to her—that would be the best for both of us you, know what I'm saying?" he elaborated. "We have to keep our distance."