The basketball player, who was famously married to the reality star for several years before her initial divorce filing in 2013, has made it clear that a rekindled romance between him and his ex is not in their best interest.
During a sit-down with Wendy Williams aired on Wednesday, the daytime talk show host broached the subject, asking, "If she came back into your life right now..."
However, he cut the question off there with an unwavering "no."
"I say that with no offense to her—that would be the best for both of us you, know what I'm saying?" he elaborated. "We have to keep our distance."
Since staying by his side while he was hospitalized in a coma and seeing him through recovery, Kardashian has since found love with NBA player Tristan Thompson—and their relationship has not gone unnoticed by Odom. "They seem happy together," he told Williams. "Good for them." She's also shed some weight since they were married, but he quipped, "She's always been beautiful to me."
The conversation soon turned to the rest of the Kardashian family members, including Khloe's younger brother, Rob Kardashian, who was notably close with Lamar before their breakup. However, that no longer seems to be the case.
"He has a child—I haven't met his child yet or anything," Odom noted. As for why they haven't spoken, he mused, "I guess it's maybe because I hurt his sister too much."
"I would have a problem with me too…I mean if she was my sister," he continued.
He candidly revealed he hasn't spoken to any of the Kardashian family members as of late. "It is the way it is," he commented.