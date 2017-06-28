Here's What's Going on Between Drake and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

If you're reading this, it's not too late...

That's right, for anyone who fantasizes about dating Drake one day, he's not off the market just yet. He did, however, raise some questions after showing up at the 2017 NBA Awards with his date, NBC sports reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

Though they were certainly cute while posing together on the red carpet, they're not a couple. E! News has exclusively learned the pair have been "casual friends" for several years...but that doesn't mean the idea of romance is completely off the table.

"They have run into each other many times through the years, but they both had other people they were involved with at that time, so they never took it to a romantic level," an insider tells us. In fact, he even snapped a photo with her a couple years ago after a basketball game.