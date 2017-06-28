Who hooked up with fans? Wolf immediately went to Hewitt.

The biggest partier? That was easy for Campbell and Wolf, it was Matthew Fox.

The two stars said they never hooked up behind the scenes, but did anybody have the hots for each other? That would be Wolf and Paula Devicq, who played Kirsten the nanny, the two dated. Anybody else? Wolf said Chabert used to say she had a crush on him, but in a big brother sort of way.

Who's the most successful now? That would be Campbell, Wolf said.

Who's still in touch? That's where things got a little awkward. Obviously Wolf and Campbell are still in touch and Chabert is in the mix with a little Fox in there…but not Hewitt?