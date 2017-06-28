Scott Wolf and Neve Campell spilled some Party of Five tea and naturally we were all ears. The former costars stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to dish all things Party of Five (and promote current projects The Nightshift and House of Cards). And for those who need a refresher, Party of Five followed the Salinger siblings who ban together to find their way in the world after their parents were killed by a drunk driver.
Who got the most action back in the day? "Throw me in there? Who would you say?" Wolf asked Campbell when tasked with picking between himself, Campbell, Matthew Fox, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert. "It's not Lacey, she was like, 11 years old," Wolf said. "Me. It was me."
Who hooked up with fans? Wolf immediately went to Hewitt.
The biggest partier? That was easy for Campbell and Wolf, it was Matthew Fox.
The two stars said they never hooked up behind the scenes, but did anybody have the hots for each other? That would be Wolf and Paula Devicq, who played Kirsten the nanny, the two dated. Anybody else? Wolf said Chabert used to say she had a crush on him, but in a big brother sort of way.
Who's the most successful now? That would be Campbell, Wolf said.
Who's still in touch? That's where things got a little awkward. Obviously Wolf and Campbell are still in touch and Chabert is in the mix with a little Fox in there…but not Hewitt?
We live in the era of TV revivals and reboots being regular occurrences, but don't bet on a second life for Party of Five.
"It wouldn't make any sense whatsoever. If we haven't over the death of our parents 20 years later we have a serious problem," Campbell said.
The hard-hitting Party of Five questions kept coming throughout the show when a viewer asked if Campbell and Wolf ever felt like there was a jump the shark moment for the series. "I don't think there's an obvious one," Campbell said. "I think any show obviously repeats itself in some way, but I don't think there was any big moment where it was like, ‘Oh, that's so not realistic.' It wasn't that kind of show, I don't think."
"No, it felt really honest moment-to-moment as we did it," Wolf said.
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo. Party of Five is now streaming on Netflix.
