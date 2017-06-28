John McEnroe has his opinion and his daughters have another.

Amid ongoing controversy and backlash surrounding the retired tennis star's recent comments about Serena Williams, McEnroe was offered the chance to address the situation further during a sit-down on The Late Show.

While face to face with host Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, the father of six revealed Williams' fans weren't the only ones unhappy with his comments. "It didn't go over big with my daughters, either," he quipped to Colbert. He's dad to Emily McEnroe, 26, with ex-wife Tatum O'Neal, and Anna McEnroe, 21, Ava McEnroe, 18, and stepdaughter Ruby Myers with wife Patty Smyth.