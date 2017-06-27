Buh bye, Lee.

Thankfully, the rest of this week's terrible two-on-one was not as terrible as we feared. Lee went home almost immediately, but first he got in one last lie about how he definitely didn't tell Rachel that Kenny dragged him out of a van. Rachel realized he was not to be trusted, and with no punching and no more yelling, he was gone.

He wasn't actually gone, since he really just kept sitting there with those fuzzy pillows, but that was good for Kenny, because Kenny had to delay his helicopter ride with Rachel to go close things out with Lee.

Rachel was confused by this, but Kenny explained that he just needed closure and to say everything he wanted to say. That's fine. As long as we never have to hear from Lee ever again, everything's cool.