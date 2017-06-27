Lindsay Lohan is missing her former party pals.

Just five days before the actress celebrates her 31st birthday, Lohan penned a tweet requesting Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Beyoncé's (Yes, Beyoncé) presence at her blowout bash in Greece. "#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too," LiLo wrote.

It's been years since anyone's seen Paris and Lindsay walk a red carpet together, and who knows if Queen Bey has ever even crossed paths with the controversial star, but there's no denying Lohan's birthday wish is a major throwback to the early 2000s.

Lohan and Hilton's infamous feud captivated tabloids a decade ago, especially one fateful night in November 2006 when the duo stepped out with Britney at Guy's Bar in West Hollywood. They arrived in an SUV together, but it was the pop star's exit sans underwear that really went down in Hollywood history.