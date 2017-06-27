Surprise! The internet was right!

Many fans predicted Pretty Little Liars' final A.D. twist, but that didn't make it any less fun to find out that Spencer has an identical twin sister who has been taunting and torturing both the liars and us for the past couple of years. Her name is Alex Drake (A.D.!) and she's British, and it's all completely insane in the best way.

Basically, at various points throughout the season, Spencer was actually Alex, and Alex is intent on taking over Spencer's magical life for good, stealing all her friends and her mom and her Toby. But we'll get to that. First, we have to catch up with all the liars.