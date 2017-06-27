Never underestimate the genius that is Jay-Z.

Earlier today, the rapper, who recently added the hyphen back into his notable name, released a new commercial teasing his highly anticipated (and hyped) new album, 4:44, which drops on Friday.

The 23-second commercial from Sprint and Tidal features striking imagery and a rather dramatic name, "Kill Jay Z," which is very likely a reference to Hova's recent name switch.

The "Kill Jay Z" clip shows an African American teenage boy, sweating profusely as he runs through and alley with a t-shirt that has the words "Stay Black" across his chest in white letters. Dramatic music plays as sirens can be faintly heard in the background. The teen appears as if he's running for his life.