When the Fourth Of July comes around, music fans hope that one holiday tradition never goes out of style.
If you haven't already guessed, we're talking about Taylor Swift 's star-studded Fourth of July parties.
Close to one year ago, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Ruby Rose and more stars gathered in Rhode Island to celebrate Independence Day with the Grammy winner.
Star-studded Instagrams followed and Swifties were left with some serious FOMO after the weekend of festivities.
As America's holiday weekend kicks off, fans can't help but acknowledge that everything has changed for the "Shake It Off" singer. Okay, maybe not everything, but the 27-year-old has managed to live a more private life as she kicks off another summer season.
After experiencing a public breakup last September with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor has found a new special guy by the name of Joe Alwyn.
Instead of showing up on red carpets together or posing for Instagram selfies, these two have managed to develop a relationship away from paparazzi.
"Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while getting to know one another," a source previously shared with E! News. "She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports."
While some fans may wish Taylor would document her progress as she works on new music, the "Bad Blood" singer has also quietly been recording and writing in private. According to one source, she's been working on fresh tracks "around the clock."
"She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans," our insider shared. "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else."
Aside from performing at the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert over Super Bowl Weekend and at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Taylor has stepped away from the big stage. And while the music community was treated to a track with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, fans are eagerly waiting for more.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
What hasn't changed in the past 12 months is the singer's love for her fans and close friends.
From throwing a birthday party for Lorde to celebrating Halloween with her close pals, Taylor certainly hasn't disappeared from her friends' lives.
And Swifties won't forget when she surprised a 96-year-old veteran with a Christmas miracle or the high school graduate who received a hand-written note and flowers on her doorstep.
"Thank you Taylor for showing me that you see us and appreciate us just as much as we do you," Ashley Silvers shared with E! News after her graduation day. "Love you!"
While her Fourth of July plans remain a secret for now, it's safe to say fans of the singer still have lots to look forward to.
And regardless of if we see inflatable swans, group photos or other beachside memories this long weekend, chances are Taylor will be lighting up the world of pop culture sooner rather than later.