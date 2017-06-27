Johnny Galecki's Central California Home Burns Down in Large Fire

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
Johnny Galecki's ranch house did not escape a fire blazing through the Central Coast of California.
According to TMZ, the Big Bang Theory star's vacation home in San Luis Obispo, Calif. burned down Monday evening as the result of a wildfire in a secluded region east of Santa Margarita. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze was reportedly spread across 1,500 acres and 40 percent contained.
The actor, who the outlet reports was not in the area when the fire broke out, has yet to return to the property. Galecki told TMZ, "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile."
"It's never the structures that create a community—it's the people," he continued. "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild."
Johnny vowed to help his neighborhood, adding, "We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."
In 2012, Johnny told Conan O'Brien he bought the more than 300-acre property as an escape pad. "There are some vineyards on it," he explained. "I felt like if you're going to have that kind of land, it should function somehow. I'm not a horse person, and I'm a vegetarian so livestock was out of the question, but I do like wine."
"There's a small cabin," he continued, "but I don't even have a bed. I sleep on the floor in front of the fireplace. I have a tractor there... and I bought a giant trampoline."
In late April, Galecki joined forces with country singer Randy Houser to put on a free concert in Santa Margarita after their local music festival was canceled. The TV star performed guitar onstage, and according to Rolling Stone, almost $18,000 was raised to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"I consider them family up there and everyone in the surrounding area, pretty much," Galecki told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. "When the Stampede was canceled, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to gather friends and family around and do something great for the area, and for Pozo, and for charity as well. It was just a no-brainer."
Per the celeb's Instagram, he was performing at the LakeShake Festival in Chicago over the weekend, though it's unclear where Galecki flew to immediately after.