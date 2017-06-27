Is JWoww ready to go back to the beach with her former Jersey Shore cast members? Sound like it!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and dished all about how she's totally down to do a Jersey Shore reunion with her former MTV party animals.

When Sibley asked the reality star about a possible reunion with her old crew, Jenni admitted that's very much a possibility.

"I've actually been texting the creator of Jersey Shore," she teased.

The 31-year-old said she's said to the creator, "How do we make this happen? But I need to be in bed by 9 p.m. I have to take my family and don't let me get white-girl wasted so I can't find where my family is. So if you can help me out with those, I'd be down."

The mom of two did admit that these days she can no longer party with the best of them. "We're old and boring now," she admitted.

She also said that her dream reunion wouldn't be a long season, that it would actually be "10 days filming on an island somewhere!" Not a bad dream to have!