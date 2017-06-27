Lindsay Lohan Invites Paris Hilton and Britney Spears to Her Birthday Party, and Suddenly it's 2006 Again
Is JWoww ready to go back to the beach with her former Jersey Shore cast members? Sound like it!
Jenni "JWoww" Farley sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and dished all about how she's totally down to do a Jersey Shore reunion with her former MTV party animals.
When Sibley asked the reality star about a possible reunion with her old crew, Jenni admitted that's very much a possibility.
"I've actually been texting the creator of Jersey Shore," she teased.
The 31-year-old said she's said to the creator, "How do we make this happen? But I need to be in bed by 9 p.m. I have to take my family and don't let me get white-girl wasted so I can't find where my family is. So if you can help me out with those, I'd be down."
The mom of two did admit that these days she can no longer party with the best of them. "We're old and boring now," she admitted.
She also said that her dream reunion wouldn't be a long season, that it would actually be "10 days filming on an island somewhere!" Not a bad dream to have!
Jersey Shore first crashed into MTV on Dec. 3, 2009. The final episode aired on Dec. 20, 2012. The OG cast featured Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick. Deena Nicole Cortese joined the show in 2011.
After leaving the show, Jenni got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Roger Mathews in September 2012. She announced via Twitter on Christmas 2013 that she and her fiancé were expecting their first child.
The reformed party girl gave birth to a daughter named Meilani Alexandra Mathews on July 13, 2014. The duo got married on October 18, 2015 and at their over-the-op reception, the reality star announced that she and her hubby were expecting their second child. Jenni gave birth to their son, Greyson Valor, on May 5, 2016.
You can see Jenni's new life in the mom lane on Jenni and Roger: Domesticated by Awestruck, and her series with fellow guidette Snooki, Moms with Attitude, which is on go90.
"From the club to the crib, Snooki and JWoww of Jersey Shore fame are swapping bottle service for bottle feeding. As always, these two keep it real and filter free as they navigate the crazy new world of motherhood," says the show's website.