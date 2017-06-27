Maci Bookout has her sights set on motherhood.
The Teen Mom: OG personality is already a proud mama to 8-year-old Bentley Edwards (with ex Ryan Edwards), 2-year-old Jayde McKinney and 1-year-old Maverick McKinney, but in a sit-down interview with E! News, she revealed adopting is definitely an option for her and hubby Taylor McKinney.
She admitted, "I don't want to be pregnant again, but Taylor and I are both definitely interested in adoption." But don't start congratulating the lovebirds just yet, Teen Mom fanatics. Bookout told us, "If it does happen, it will not be anytime soon."
For now, the 25-year-old is focused on keeping life as normal as possible for Bentley, who's grown up so quickly in the years since 16 and Pregnant premiered in 2009. Maci shared that as her eldest child gets older, she feels more and more inclined to leave the Teen Mom franchise altogether.
"Do I still think about leaving the show?" she recalled. "Yeah, I definitely do. The thought is always kind of there, especially in between seasons. It's a season by season decision."
Bookout says Bentley's age is "one of the biggest things" pushing her to part ways with the MTV reality series. "He's in elementary school," the redhead explained. "He plays sports. [I'm] trying to make sure he stays humble and isn't necessarily bothered by people knowing who he is and seeing things on TV."
The Tennessee-native is currently promoting her second memoir, I Wasn't Born Bulletproof: Lessons I've Learned (So You Don't Have To). In it, Bookout details the ups and downs of life as a young mother, including the moment her parents found out about her first pregnancy.
Maci reflected on that fateful day with us, sharing, "I was absolutely mortified to tell my parents I was pregnant. The day that I was going to do it, I was two seconds away from getting in the car and driving to Florida."
The teen ultimately broke the news over a text message sent to her mom, and the rest—as they say—goes down in Teen Mom history.
For more from Bookout, watch the videos above!
I Wasn't Born Bulletproof: Lessons I've Learned (So You Don't Have To) is out now.