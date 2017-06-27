Maci Bookout has her sights set on motherhood.

The Teen Mom: OG personality is already a proud mama to 8-year-old Bentley Edwards (with ex Ryan Edwards), 2-year-old Jayde McKinney and 1-year-old Maverick McKinney, but in a sit-down interview with E! News, she revealed adopting is definitely an option for her and hubby Taylor McKinney.

She admitted, "I don't want to be pregnant again, but Taylor and I are both definitely interested in adoption." But don't start congratulating the lovebirds just yet, Teen Mom fanatics. Bookout told us, "If it does happen, it will not be anytime soon."

For now, the 25-year-old is focused on keeping life as normal as possible for Bentley, who's grown up so quickly in the years since 16 and Pregnant premiered in 2009. Maci shared that as her eldest child gets older, she feels more and more inclined to leave the Teen Mom franchise altogether.