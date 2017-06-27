iZombie May Never Be the Same After Its Season 3 Finale

So much for zombie island.

Filmore Graves' grand plan A to build a magical haven for Seattle's zombies was officially and totally scrapped tonight in favor of a very different plan, and it's one that could do nothing but change the series forever.

While Chase (Jason Dohring) was still full steam ahead on zombie island, some of his underlings, like Carey Gold (Anjali Jay), were not. Carey and a few supporters decided instead that it was time for plan B, which unleashed a flu that would encourage everyone in Seattle to get vaccinated, and then that vaccine would turn them all into zombies. (Carey also murdered Willie and his family and a whole bunch of other people too.)