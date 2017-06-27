Tristan Thompson can't stop sending birthday love to Khloe Kardashian.
Just days after throwing a star-studded surprise party for his leading lady, the NBA player took to Instagram with a special message.
"Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other," Tristan wrote on Instagram. "Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you."
Khloe would later like the post and comment, "I love you baby!!!"
She also expressed her thanks in a separate Instagram later in the day. "My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day!" she wrote. "Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!!"
It's just one of the many aww-worthy moments these two have shared with the public during their romance. In fact, the pair's love was on full display this past Sunday when Khloe was treated to an unexpected bash at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.
Khloe's sisters along with Kris Jenner, Kanye West and Melanie Griffith danced the night away as they celebrated the birthday girl.
"You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," an insider dished after the party. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."
Even Khloe's BFFs can't say enough good things about this relationship that doesn't show signs of slowing down.
"I am so happy for Khloe and Tristan," Famously Single star Malika Haqq gushed to us. "They're a match. They're great friends. Their relationship is incredibly effortless. It's what you want to be. The sky's the limit to me when it comes to their relationship. They can do anything as long as they stay exactly the way they are right now."
While some fans hope for engagement news soon, Khloe is simply grateful for all the love she is receiving during the birthday week.
"I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! I'm so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen!" Khloe recently wrote on Twitter. "My family and friends are the best!!! I feel so lucky!!"