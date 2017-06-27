Tristan Thompson can't stop sending birthday love to Khloe Kardashian.

Just days after throwing a star-studded surprise party for his leading lady, the NBA player took to Instagram with a special message.

"Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other," Tristan wrote on Instagram. "Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you."

Khloe would later like the post and comment, "I love you baby!!!"

She also expressed her thanks in a separate Instagram later in the day. "My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day!" she wrote. "Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!!"

It's just one of the many aww-worthy moments these two have shared with the public during their romance. In fact, the pair's love was on full display this past Sunday when Khloe was treated to an unexpected bash at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.