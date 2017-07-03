Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Love Story Is a Real-Life Rom-Com

Who wouldn't buy a ticket to this movie?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week, have been candid about how their romance finally got off the ground: they were FWBs!

Their attempt at being casual about it, the both of them only recent single and sure that neither was ready for a relationship, obviously failed miserably. But the really notable thing about their relationship's earliest days is the fact that life was truly reflecting art for the handsome pair.

"We, oddly, both did a movie called—I did Friends With Benefits, he did a movie called No Strings Attached," Kunis recalled to Howard Stern in 2016. "If we just paid attention to these movies, we should know that s--t like this does not work out in real life. Well, we clearly didn't pay attention. We shook hands, we're like, 'Let's just have fun!' I mean, literally we lived out our movies. We literally just had a very open conversation."