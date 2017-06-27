There's one rumor that really drives Britney Spears crazy.
While preparing for a special performance in Tel Aviv this coming weekend, the pop superstar appeared on an Israeli TV show where she was asked about the amount of time she performs live.
As it turns out, the "Piece of Me" singer was ready to give a piece of her mind about the accusations.
"I'm glad you're addressing this question, because it's really funny. A lot of people think that I don't do live," Britney shared. "I usually—because I'm dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback."
She added, "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."
Britney asked about lip syncing in an Israeli interview todaypic.twitter.com/EGKQUS8t6X— paul richard ??? (@paulboy) June 27, 2017
This certainly isn't the first time rumors have surrounded the "Oops! I Did It Again" singer's performance habits. In fact, her tour manager addressed the lip-syncing rumors head-on during a 2014 interview.
"To put on the show that she puts on, it's virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does," Adam Leber told Medium when Britney's residency in Las Vegas was just getting started. "She's singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There's no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time."
The rumors certainly don't seem to bother her fans who continue to flock to The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
As a matter of fact, tickets are going fast for her final performances that begin September 3 and conclude on New Year's Eve.
In regards to what's next for the singer, her manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the possibilities are endless.
"Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," he shared. "She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything."