There's one rumor that really drives Britney Spears crazy.

While preparing for a special performance in Tel Aviv this coming weekend, the pop superstar appeared on an Israeli TV show where she was asked about the amount of time she performs live.

As it turns out, the "Piece of Me" singer was ready to give a piece of her mind about the accusations.

"I'm glad you're addressing this question, because it's really funny. A lot of people think that I don't do live," Britney shared. "I usually—because I'm dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback."

She added, "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."