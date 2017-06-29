"There's so many people that have stopped me on the street and everywhere I go to say, 'Oh my gosh—this album has been so healing for me.' 'This song has changed my life.' 'I listen to this on repeat when I need to feel better,'" she described Joanne's reception. "When I hear things like that, I know that my music has gone where it's supposed to go—straight to the heart."

For fans who couldn't get their hands on a coveted ticket to a show on the sold-out tour or a ride to Indio, you're in luck. E! News can confirm Mother Monster is once again joining Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour 2.0 as a headliner—only this time, she won't be alone. Two more mystery performers will be joining the tour this year and, while their identities are under lock and key right now, Gaga assured E! News, they are "very different from me. It's really going to diversify the tour."