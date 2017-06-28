Bravo
Dorinda Medley knows how to command attention. In the exclusive clip below, The Real Housewives of New York City star joins her costars for dinner and all eyes are on her after Sonja Morgan once again alludes to Dorinda being involved with Sonja's liquor brand, Tipsy Girl.
"I never wanted to be part of Tipsy Girl," Dorinda told Sonja, but Sonja said she had the texts about Dorinda's boyfriend John Mahdessian and his potential involvement.
"I'd rather chew my left leg off than be part of Tipsy Girl," Dorinda continued on her entertaining tirade. Credit where credit is due: Dorinda is good TV. Just look at Bethenny Frankel's face as she watches everything unfold in the video below. Even Carole Radziwill gets it.
"I've got to be honest, I love it," Carole says. "This is my favorite part: When Dorinda's bad, she is so good."
When Sonja persists, Dorinda unleashes a trademark saying: "Now you need to back that s—t up."
This sends Luann D'Agostino from the table, and once again, Bethenny's face says it all.
"You f—ked your way to the middle and you keep f—king your way to the middle. You're bankrupt, I have your papers and you're a fraud," Dorinda says.
When Sonja still doesn't give up the topic, Dorinda comes up with what is sure to be another classic Dorinda Medley moment: "Clip! Clip!" she says over and over with an accompanying hand motion.
"Clip! I don't know what that means," Bethenny says. "I guess it means, ‘Shut your f—king mouth.' Clip!"
All this after Sonja and Dorinda finally put the Berkshires and drug-use rumors behind them earlier this season.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
