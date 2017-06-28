Dorinda Medley knows how to command attention. In the exclusive clip below, The Real Housewives of New York City star joins her costars for dinner and all eyes are on her after Sonja Morgan once again alludes to Dorinda being involved with Sonja's liquor brand, Tipsy Girl.

"I never wanted to be part of Tipsy Girl," Dorinda told Sonja, but Sonja said she had the texts about Dorinda's boyfriend John Mahdessian and his potential involvement.

"I'd rather chew my left leg off than be part of Tipsy Girl," Dorinda continued on her entertaining tirade. Credit where credit is due: Dorinda is good TV. Just look at Bethenny Frankel's face as she watches everything unfold in the video below. Even Carole Radziwill gets it.