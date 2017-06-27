Mariah Carey doesn't have all the answers, darlings.
The "Touch My Body" songstress made that fact quite clear during one particularly awkward television interview with Israel's Channel 2 News station in Tel Aviv.
Mimi was on hand to promote her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics; however the reporter continued to ask questions about her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer, and his close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I was eating the food," the Grammy winner responded nonchalantly when asked about Packer's interactions with Netanyahu at a dinner she attended. "They had some food there that was pretty good. I don't know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the wealthy businessman has been wanted for questioning by Israeli police since March as part of an ongoing investigation about corruption and illegal gift giving. But since he has yet to be located, the reporter wondered if Mimi had any information about Packer's whereabouts.
Of course, MC had the most iconic, unforgettable response to that assumption.
"I don't know where the motherf--ker is!" she laughingly told him. "How am I supposed to know?" She added, "I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don't pay attention to it."
Carey and Packer called off their engagement in October 2016.
Since splitting from Packer, the singer has been on and off with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Just last month, the couple was spotted on a date night at Catch in Los Angeles and the duo wasn't shy about showing PDA and walked into the restaurant hand in hand.