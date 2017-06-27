Mariah Carey doesn't have all the answers, darlings.

The "Touch My Body" songstress made that fact quite clear during one particularly awkward television interview with Israel's Channel 2 News station in Tel Aviv.

Mimi was on hand to promote her partnership with skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics; however the reporter continued to ask questions about her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer, and his close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I was eating the food," the Grammy winner responded nonchalantly when asked about Packer's interactions with Netanyahu at a dinner she attended. "They had some food there that was pretty good. I don't know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner."