Michelle Rodriguez has always gushed about her time working on The Fast & the Furious, but there's one thing that could keep her from returning to the franchise...
The actress took to Instagram today to share a photo collage of a few behind-the-scenes snaps alongside a strong message.
"F8 is out digitally today," she wrote. "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."
She continued, "It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."
Of course, many fans immediately began commenting, begging her not to leave and noting the franchise simply "wouldn't be the same" without her.
Meanwhile, E! News' Maria Menounos caught up with Rodriguez at the April premiere of The Fate of the Furious during which she expressed her love for the franchise's ability to hit a multicultural audience.
"At the end of the day, the big picture of it all is that this has become a global monster that's kind of letting in the 99-percent through the backdoor into Hollywood that never really created anything for them in the action-movie realm," she explained. "Nobody else is spending $300, $250 million on a multicultural audience outside of Sci-Fi. So we have a responsibility, and we have to keep it up."
Fast & the Furious 9 and 10 have already been confirmed—the first of which is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019, and the second on April 2, 2021.