Taraji P. Henson's Blond Chop Is a Major Celeb Hair Trend

Are blondes really having more fun?

Once upon a time, going blonde was a drastic option, reserved for those daring enough to strip their hair of all color. Let's be honest, you probably know someone that decided to bleach their hair and ended up dramatically changing their hair texture, and thus losing the hair's health. But, you probably also know someone that opted for fairer hair and shut it down. Some people (points to Beyoncé) look so amazing with honey tresses that it's worth taking a leap of faith (and finding a beauty professional that will help you).

Celebs certainly have access to the best hairstylists in the business, so making a drastic change doesn't seem as scary. They're in good hands. Plus, stars have to shake it up, and a blond do certainly grabs our attention. This season, the blond chop is making a major impact, with stars like Taraji P. Henson taking note.