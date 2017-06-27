Taraji P. Henson's Blond Chop Is a Major Celeb Hair Trend

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Swimwear, Rita Ora

You're Doing It Wrong: Self-Tanning at Home

Halsey

Stars' Rainbow Hair

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Taraji P. Henson, The Blonde Bob

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Are blondes really having more fun?

Once upon a time, going blonde was a drastic option, reserved for those daring enough to strip their hair of all color. Let's be honest, you probably know someone that decided to bleach their hair and ended up dramatically changing their hair texture, and thus losing the hair's health. But, you probably also know someone that opted for fairer hair and shut it down. Some people (points to Beyoncé) look so amazing with honey tresses that it's worth taking a leap of faith (and finding a beauty professional that will help you).

Celebs certainly have access to the best hairstylists in the business, so making a drastic change doesn't seem as scary. They're in good hands. Plus, stars have to shake it up, and a blond do certainly grabs our attention. This season, the blond chop is making a major impact, with stars like Taraji P. Henson taking note. 

Photos

Lazy Hair Trends from Billboard Music Awards 2017

"[Taraji] was just like, 'I want to cut my hair. She already had an undercut, and it was growing in," celeb hairstylist Tym Wallace told Refinery 29. "She was loving how her curls looked, and was like, 'If we're gonna cut it, we're gonna cut it all.' She's like, 'I trust you.'" A few days later, the Empire star decided color it, stating how liberated she felt by her short hair. Since her original cut last month, she has been playing with the length and color, but we have to say that her blunt, blond bob was the forefront of an intense celeb trend.

Loving the blond bob? Keep scrolling for the celebs rocking the trend! 

ESC: Kat Graham, The Blonde Bob

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kat Graham

The All Eyez on Me star is a longtime fan of honey-colored tresses with good reason. It complements her skin tone and brings more attention to her features. Celebrity hairstylist Robear Landeros is responsible for the actress' 2017 BET Awards look.

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, The Blonde Bob

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Taraji P. Henson

Tym Wallace's inspiration for the Empire star's look: "It's great to see a woman of her stature embrace her hair, and [cut] it so short. There's a difference between wearing a natural textured wig or weave, and actually wearing your natural hair. She's showing that she's all for the Black girl magic — showing these young Black girls that you are not defined by what society paints as beautiful when it comes to a Black woman and her hair. That was the main force for me."

ESC: Karrueche, The Blonde Bob

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Karrueche Tran

The actress and model appeared at the BET Awards with a platinum blonde bob, courtesy of Tokyo Stylez, the celeb hairstylist responsible for Kylie Jenner's famous wigs. If you want the look, but you're not ready to commit to being blonde, a wig is the perfect solution. Take note. 

Article continues below

ESC: Blac Chyna, The Blonde Bob

David Livingston/Getty Images

Blac Chyna

The Rob and Chyna star is killing it with her platinum cut. She credits her look to Kendra's Boutique.

ESC: Tamar Braxton, The Blonde Bob

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tamar Braxton

The Real host adds blunt bangs to her bob for a standout red carpet look. 

Chances are, we'll be seeing a lot more of this style.

Are you ready to take your hair to the next level?

TAGS/ Taraji P. Henson , Beyoncé , Style Collective , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.