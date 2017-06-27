DeMario Jackson is ready to pick up the pieces.

After a whirlwind two weeks of rampant rumors, speculation and headlines, the Bachelor in Paradise star is ready to come clean one final time. He's detailed the graphic sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios that led Warner Bros. to launch a since-concluded internal investigation, shared how the scandal has impacted his family and defended his name against critics of his character.

But now, in a nearly two-hour interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley, Jackson sheds new light on his relationship with Olympios, how producers dealt with the incident behind-the-scenes, and his plans to move past the controversy unscathed. (Plus, has he spoken to Corinne since the misconduct allegations were brought forth?)

From his point of view, Jackson, a 30-year-old recruiter based in Los Angeles, says, "The human race failed the hell out of me."