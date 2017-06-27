Iggy Azalea Responds to Halsey Calling Her a ''F--king Moron''

Iggy Azalea is ready to have one less problem, namely, her beef with Halsey.

Last week, the "Closer" singer made headlines after calling Azalea a "f—king moron," saying the rapper "had a complete disregard for black culture" in an interview with The Guardian.

Azalea called into Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery today to promote her new single "Switch" and upcoming album Digital Distortion and to respond to the singer's comments.

"It's a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren't asked about," the "Fancy" rapper said, since Halsey's call-out came as a response to being asked about her controversial collaboration with Migos member Quavo. "I don't know her. I've never met her. So I thought it was a bit strange to just throw that out there."

Azalea said her experiences with fame have led her to have a different approach to speaking publicly on other artists.  

"I'm a famous person, obviously, and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they're not always accurate," she said. "I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people I don't know."

However, the rapper hopes that Halsey learns from the situation. "She's young and I hope that she learns to be a bit less judgmental," Azalea said of the 22-year-old singer. "I'm sure she's getting judged all the time as well by people who don't really know her. So I think maybe it would be good for her to just try to be a little more empathetic to other people who are in the same situation."

While she cleared the air regarding Halsey's comments, Azalea told Smallzy that the release date for Digital Distortion is still TBA, as the rapper herself has publicly expressed confusion over the album's release, but "Switch" is out now.

