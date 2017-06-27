Iggy Azalea Responds to Halsey Calling Her a ''F--king Moron''

Iggy Azalea is ready to have one less problem, namely, her beef with Halsey.

Last week, the "Closer" singer made headlines after calling Azalea a "f—king moron," saying the rapper "had a complete disregard for black culture" in an interview with The Guardian.

Azalea called into Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery today to promote her new single "Switch" and upcoming album Digital Distortion and to respond to the singer's comments.

"It's a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren't asked about," the "Fancy" rapper said, since Halsey's call-out came as a response to being asked about her controversial collaboration with Migos member Quavo. "I don't know her. I've never met her. So I thought it was a bit strange to just throw that out there."