School's been out for Ned Bigby and his pals Cookie and Moze from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide for 10 years now—and a lot can change in 10 years.
The Nickelodeon series ran for three seasons from 2004-2007 and introduced viewers to Ned Bigby, played by Devon Werkheiser, and his tips to surviving middle school. The whole series took place while Ned and Co. were in seventh and eighth grades. Lindsey Shaw played Jennifer "Moze" Mosley" and Daniel Curtis Lee was Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook, with a recurring cast of many, including an actress who is currently battling zombies on The Walking Dead.
Take a trip down memory lane and see what the cast of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide looks like now, 10 years after the finale aired.
Nickelodeon, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
After Ned's wrapped, Werkheiser continued acting with roles in Greek, Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Franklin & Bash and 2 Broke Girls. The 26-year-old actor is also an accomplished musician and released several singles and a CD, Prologue, in 2016.
Nickelodeon, Marcus Ingram/WireImage
Serratos got her start on Ned's, but didn't stop acting there. Parts on Zoey 101, 7th Heaven, American Horror Story, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and the Twilight movies followed. The 26-year-old now plays Rosita on The Walking Dead.
Nickelodeon, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Lee made the jump from Nickleodeon to Disney with the 3-season series Zeke and Luther. He also popped up on Good Luck Charlie and recurred on Glee. Lee is also a musician.
Nickelodeon, gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Known for that bad haircut on Ned's, Pinkston got his start on Punk'd. He also appeared in Extreme Movie, The Derby Stallion and Bones. He directed and appeared in This Just In that aired on Pop in 2016.
Nickelodeon, Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Following the end of Ned's, Shaw starred in the short-lived Aliens in America and then 10 Things I Hate About You. She recurred on Pretty Little Liars and also popped up on Body of Proof, Suburgatory and Faking It.
Nickelodeon, Instagram
Known for playing the bully on Ned's Declassified, Swann went on to appear in the short Wonderchild in 2009 and graduated college with a degree in marine biology.
Nickelodeon, Instagram
Following the end of Ned's Olivares popped up on NCIS, Hannah Montana and most recently Netflix's zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet opposite Drew Barrymore.
Nickelodeon, Angela Weiss/WireImage
Black stepped back from the public eye after Ned's ended. His last credited role is in 2008's Generation Gap TV movie.
