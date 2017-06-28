School's been out for Ned Bigby and his pals Cookie and Moze from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide for 10 years now—and a lot can change in 10 years.

The Nickelodeon series ran for three seasons from 2004-2007 and introduced viewers to Ned Bigby, played by Devon Werkheiser, and his tips to surviving middle school. The whole series took place while Ned and Co. were in seventh and eighth grades. Lindsey Shaw played Jennifer "Moze" Mosley" and Daniel Curtis Lee was Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook, with a recurring cast of many, including an actress who is currently battling zombies on The Walking Dead.