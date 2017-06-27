Lindsay Lohan is rolling out her latest project.

While she's been living her life out of the spotlight and away from the United States, the actress recently revealed her plan to put her life back in the public eye—for a price.

The 30-year-old has launched an exclusive lifestyle page on Preemium, where visitors have to pay $2.99 a month to subscribe and gain access to her content. In return, the child star promises to "tell you all my secrets and breaking news before anyone else."

"You will get personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content, my favorite products and much more," she writes in a mission statement of sorts on the site. "To get an all-access pass to my life, Preemium is must-have for all my fans and followers."