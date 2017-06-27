Xposure / AKM-GSI
Lindsay Lohan is rolling out her latest project.
While she's been living her life out of the spotlight and away from the United States, the actress recently revealed her plan to put her life back in the public eye—for a price.
The 30-year-old has launched an exclusive lifestyle page on Preemium, where visitors have to pay $2.99 a month to subscribe and gain access to her content. In return, the child star promises to "tell you all my secrets and breaking news before anyone else."
"You will get personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content, my favorite products and much more," she writes in a mission statement of sorts on the site. "To get an all-access pass to my life, Preemium is must-have for all my fans and followers."
Days earlier, Lohan teased the project on social media. "Want to see what I'm really up to? Subscribe to my Preemium," she captioned a selfie. "Will be posting a lot on there these upcoming weeks."
So far, the site features behind-the-scenes features for a few of her photoshoots, including one set in a tube station.
In addition to this digital endeavor, Lohan clearly has a penchant for tech entertainment as she also revealed in March that she would play host to a reality show called The Anti-Social Network.
"I love social media. I am social media," she said in a teaser trailer released at the time. "Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around—especially near me. I decided I'm going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter—all of it for 24 hours."
However, according to Entertainment Weekly, the project was being shopped to networks and does not appear to have a permanent home as of yet. If it is indeed picked up, it will mark Lohan's first television project since Lifetime's 2012 TV movie, Liz & Dick, and her 2014 docuseries with Oprah Winfrey on OWN.
In the meantime, she can chronicle everything on her new Internet home.