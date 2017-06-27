Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Young Kris Jenner in New Quay Australia Sunglasses Campaign

Kylie Jenner, Quay

Courtesy of Quay Australia

Kris Jenner, is that you?

While you may think the reality star momager took on a sexy new campaign, that's actually her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

The 19-year-old is the face and creative influence behind Quay Australia's new eyewear line, which the company dubs the "king of all collections."

In the campaign, Kylie dons a one-piece bathing suit and a short faux pixie, transforming her into a young version of her mama. 

But Kris look-alike aside, the lip-kit mogul and fashion designer is super stoked to be working with Quay—a brand her family has been rocking for quite some time.

"I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time," she said in a statement about the collaborative collection. "I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."

The collection, QUAYXKYLIE, will be available July 11 and will include 11 variety of shades, from a red cat-eye shape to an oversized, black mirrored pair.

"We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie," Quay Australia founder, Linda Hammond, said in a statement. "Her social influence is unparalleled, and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Kylie's taken on her mom's look.

Last summer, she put her booty on display in Kris' vintage, thong Chanel swimsuit while playing with a pool float. In August 2015, the teenager donned her mom's retro pink Body Glove one-piece while celebrating her 18th birthday in Mexico.

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

