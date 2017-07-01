Throw a top on, slip one of these bad boys over it and off you go.

We know what you're thinking, which is why the headline reads her overalls are only a little more affordable now not are totally affordable now, so if you can't justify spending $778 on the exact pair (and we don't blame you), check out the below selects so you can do your best to emulate the iconic singer's legendary look.

Céline Dion 's incredible outfit (minus any discounts) costs over $108,000—largely in part to that silver and gold Himalayan crocodile Hermès Birkin bag she's toting. (To put things in perspective: a similar Birkin happens to be the world's most expensive bag at $432,000, but Céline's most likely went for around $100K.)

I know this column is called Saturday Savings, but we just couldn't help ourselves this week.

