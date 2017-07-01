KCS Presse / MEGA
I know this column is called Saturday Savings, but we just couldn't help ourselves this week.
Céline Dion's incredible outfit (minus any discounts) costs over $108,000—largely in part to that silver and gold Himalayan crocodile Hermès Birkin bag she's toting. (To put things in perspective: a similar Birkin happens to be the world's most expensive bag at $432,000, but Céline's most likely went for around $100K.)
In the mix are her $1,380 crystal-embellished Gucci sunglasses, her $5,050 Kanye West x Giuseppe Zannotti sandals, a $680 Céline white shirt and lastly the $1,945—now on sale for $778 (they're 60 percent off, people)—faux-leather Givenchy overalls a.k.a the reason this article exists.
We know what you're thinking, which is why the headline reads her overalls are only a little more affordable now not are totally affordable now, so if you can't justify spending $778 on the exact pair (and we don't blame you), check out the below selects so you can do your best to emulate the iconic singer's legendary look.
Crepe Jumpsuit, Was: $480, Now: $192
Denim Jumpsuit, Was: $70, Now: $30
Drift Kick Flare Overalls, Was: $114, Now: $90
Antibes Cropped Stretch-Denim Overalls, Was: $330, Now: $149
Phalle Denim Overalls, Was: $355, Now: $171
Satin Jumpsuit, Was: $595, Now: $268
Ann White Denim Dungarees, Was: $53, Now: $35
The Dweller Cropped Denim Overalls, Was: $370, Now: $185
Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jumpsuit, Was: $435, Now: $201
Throw a top on, slip one of these bad boys over it and off you go.
Outfit inspiration made easy.