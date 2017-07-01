Saturday Savings: Céline Dion's $108K Outfit Is Only a Little More Affordable Now

ESC: Celine Dion

KCS Presse / MEGA

I know this column is called Saturday Savings, but we just couldn't help ourselves this week.

Céline Dion's incredible outfit (minus any discounts) costs over $108,000—largely in part to that silver and gold Himalayan crocodile Hermès Birkin bag she's toting. (To put things in perspective: a similar Birkin happens to be the world's most expensive bag at $432,000, but Céline's most likely went for around $100K.)

In the mix are her $1,380 crystal-embellished Gucci sunglasses, her $5,050 Kanye West x Giuseppe Zannotti sandals, a $680 Céline white shirt and lastly the $1,945—now on sale for $778 (they're 60 percent off, people)—faux-leather Givenchy overalls a.k.a the reason this article exists.

We know what you're thinking, which is why the headline reads her overalls are only a little more affordable now not are totally affordable now, so if you can't justify spending $778 on the exact pair (and we don't blame you), check out the below selects so you can do your best to emulate the iconic singer's legendary look.

Shop the Look

ESC: Overalls

T by Alexander Wang

Crepe Jumpsuit, Was: $480, Now: $192

ESC: Overalls

Zara

Denim Jumpsuit, Was: $70, Now: $30

ESC: Overalls

Cheap Monday

Drift Kick Flare Overalls, Was: $114, Now: $90

ESC: Overalls

Frame

Antibes Cropped Stretch-Denim Overalls, Was: $330, Now: $149

ESC: Overalls

M.I.H Jeans

Phalle Denim Overalls, Was: $355, Now: $171

ESC: Overalls

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Satin Jumpsuit, Was: $595, Now: $268

ESC: Overalls

PrettyLittleThing

Ann White Denim Dungarees, Was: $53, Now: $35

ESC: Overalls

Current/Elliot

The Dweller Cropped Denim Overalls, Was: $370, Now: $185

ESC: Overalls

Sea

Embroidered Cotton-Blend Jumpsuit, Was: $435, Now: $201

Throw a top on, slip one of these bad boys over it and off you go.

Outfit inspiration made easy.

