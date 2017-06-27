Adam Driver Surprises Military Family With a Scholarship

Things you may not know about Girls star Adam Driver: he started a fight club in high school, he went to Julliard and he was in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After 9/11, Adam Driver made the decision to join the U.S. military but broke his sternum in a mountain biking accident just before deployment. This might be the reason why he was able to connect so deeply with John Williams, an army veteran who was injured just before his troop was deployed to carry out Operation Desert Storm.
John's daughter, Haley Williams, wrote to The Folds of Honor Foundation to share her father's story in hopes of receiving some kind of aid. In return, she was given more than she could have ever hoped for.
The emotional four-minute documentary, created in partnership with Budweiser, shows the moment Driver walked through her front door and changed her life. Haley is a nursing student in her final year and throughout college worked 40 hours a week to be able to afford schooling.
Driver drove his red Jeep through the fields of Brodheadsville, PA to give Haley and her family the letter that notified them that they had been chosen by Budweiser and The Folds of Honor Foundation.
"I just felt lucky to be there," Driver later told The Huffington Post. "Perseverance is a quality that can't be celebrated enough. Haley and her family embody it." Towards the end of the video the emotional Williams family hugged one another, which Driver just couldn't help but get in on.
The Folds of Honor Foundation has already helped over 2,200 families over the past six years by giving scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.