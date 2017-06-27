Adam Driver Surprises Military Family With a Scholarship

Things you may not know about Girls star Adam Driver: he started a fight club in high school, he went to Julliard and he was in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After 9/11, Adam Driver made the decision to join the U.S. military but broke his sternum in a mountain biking accident just before deployment. This might be the reason why he was able to connect so deeply with John Williams, an army veteran who was injured just before his troop was deployed to carry out Operation Desert Storm.