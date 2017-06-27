As they approach their first full year of dating, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are shaping up to be #couplegoals.

Exhibit A: the star basketball player's surprise birthday party for his leading lady over the weekend. Khloe's baller beau rounded up her famous family and friends to stun her with a soirée at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood on Sunday night. The duo rolled up in style and arm in arm for KoKo's special night, a sign to everyone watching that these two are going strong nearly a year into their romance. According to a source, their body language said it all.

"You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," one insider dished to E! News. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."