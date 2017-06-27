E!
E!
As they approach their first full year of dating, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are shaping up to be #couplegoals.
Exhibit A: the star basketball player's surprise birthday party for his leading lady over the weekend. Khloe's baller beau rounded up her famous family and friends to stun her with a soirée at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood on Sunday night. The duo rolled up in style and arm in arm for KoKo's special night, a sign to everyone watching that these two are going strong nearly a year into their romance. According to a source, their body language said it all.
"You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," one insider dished to E! News. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."
"Khloe looked happy and really good," an onlooker added. Of course, love and happiness has looked great on the Kardashian sister all year. Since sparking romance rumors last August, the two have been virtually inseparable as they soaked up the sun together on various vacations, spent quality time with Kardashian's famous family and brought their love courtside. With marriage possibly in their future, this is a couple we'd bet on.
While we wait to see if they ever exchange rings, here's a look back on their most adorable moments yet:
The Cleveland Cavaliers player surprised his leading lady with a star-studded party in honor of her 33rd birthday. "Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!!" she tweeted. "You treat me like a queen!"
The reality star and athlete rang in 2017 together with an intimate groove on the dance floor. "Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of!" she wrote on social media at the time. "May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all."
For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw her boyfriend a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."
Article continues below
Khloe and Tristan showed they were on the same page when they stepped out in matching furs.
Snapchat
For one of their first vacations as a couple. KoKo and her baller beau strapped on helmets and went zip-lining in Jamaica.
Despite their coordinating camouflage, there's no disguising the hearts in their eyes they have for each other.
Article continues below
For their first Halloween together, the duo dressed as one of the comics' signature pairs.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
There's no better look of love than two wide grins!
All together now: awww!!!