The release of "Remember I Told You" has been about a year in the making.

Nick Jonas and Mike Posner began writing the song during last year's summer tour with Demi Lovato. "A couple of months later we got Anne-Marie on it. She's obviously amazing; I'm a big fan of her music," Nick told E! News' Sibley Scoles during an exclusive set visit at 1 Big Stage in Glendale, Calif. "It's been kind of spread out over a couple months. Having the song come out, seeing the reaction from the different groups of our fans and new fans, it's been really special."

The single was released through Island Records and Safehouse Records in May, and the song is about when a connection "doesn't quite evolve to a relationship," Nick said. "It's just on the edge and you're disappointed that it could have been something special, but it didn't happen."