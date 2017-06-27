The release of "Remember I Told You" has been about a year in the making.
Nick Jonas and Mike Posner began writing the song during last year's summer tour with Demi Lovato. "A couple of months later we got Anne-Marie on it. She's obviously amazing; I'm a big fan of her music," Nick told E! News' Sibley Scoles during an exclusive set visit at 1 Big Stage in Glendale, Calif. "It's been kind of spread out over a couple months. Having the song come out, seeing the reaction from the different groups of our fans and new fans, it's been really special."
The single was released through Island Records and Safehouse Records in May, and the song is about when a connection "doesn't quite evolve to a relationship," Nick said. "It's just on the edge and you're disappointed that it could have been something special, but it didn't happen."
Isaac Rentz, who's worked with 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182 and Paramore in the past, directed the trio's video. It even features a cameo from Nick's younger brother, Frankie Jonas.
"There were a couple different ideas for the video," Nick said. The 24-year-old added that they had to find "something that makes sense for all of us. I think the thing that was important was that we were all able to be ourselves within it. It's a group, but it's in a space where we can really be free to be who we are and have that speak to the audience, and just have some fun."
Though Anne-Marie didn't have a hand in writing "Remember I Told You," the British singer-songwriter could easily relate to the song's lyrics. "When I'm happy in a relationship I've got nothing to write about. To be honest, I'd rather just be breaking up with people..." the 26-year-old singer musician joked with E! News. "When I'm in a relationship, I'm like, 'Writer's block!'"
The "Remember I Told You" video was released Tuesday. The single is available to download or stream on Amazon, Apple Music, Google Play, iTunes, Linkfire, Napster, Spotify and Tidal.