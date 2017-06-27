Curious to see what's underneath Justin Theroux's gray sweatpants?
On Monday, The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof made a deal with his Instagram followers: Nominate Theroux for an Emmy, and the actor will take off his iconic costume from Season 1. To drum up publicity, Lindelof created and posted seven memes about Theroux.
"I apologize for flooding y'all's feeds, but recognition needs to be given to these fantastic artists. I'm done now. #FYC2017," he wrote after sharing the first four memes. But Lindelof couldn't help himself, so he shared two more photos. "Okay... maybe I'm not TOTALLY done."
Nomination voting for the 2017 Emmys began June 12 and closed at 10 p.m. Monday; the full list of nominations will be revealed July 13, and voting will occur between Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. The ceremony will tape live Sept. 17.at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater and it will be broadcast on CBS.
The Leftovers ended its three-season run June 4. While the Critics' Choice Television Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards have honored the HBO drama series, The Leftovers has not received a single Emmy nomination since it premiered on the network three years ago.
Theroux has not confirmed if he'll make good on Lindelof's promise to remove his sweatpants. Last year, Theroux told Elle he was "embarrassed" after photos of him jogging commando went viral. "It's like having someone yank your shorts down in public. It doesn't feel great. Anyone who has an unflattering picture taken of them would probably say, 'Join the club. It has the appearance of a compliment," Theroux explained, "but it's more mortifying than anything else."
And in an E! News interview, Theroux said he was retiring the infamous sweatpants. "We're done with that. Too much jogging," he laughed. "It was like, 'OK, throw the sweatpants out!'"