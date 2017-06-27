John McEnroe doesn't feel the need to apologize to Serena Williams, despite the controversial remarks he's made about her lately.

The former tennis star already commented that he believes he could beat her in a match to this day. When he joined NPR over the weekend, he stuck to his belief, saying the current tennis GOAT—and soon-to-be mama who just posed nude for Vanity Fair—couldn't win if she played against men.

Though he admitted she's the best female player in the world, he said, "If she played the men's circuit, she'd be like 700 in the world."