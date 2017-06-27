Don't be afraid to catch feels...over this new music video.

Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean have teamed up for their first music video together in honor of the group's track, "Feels," off of Harris' upcoming fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. In short, prepare to transport to the tropics—or at least, their psychedelic version of it.

While Big Sean is flanked by parrots and Pharrell lounges on a fishing boat, Perry dons a Beyoncé-esque canary maxi dress as she frolics in a field of flowers. Between closeups of monkeys and turtles, waves crashing on rocks and plenty of sunshine and palm trees, this music video transports you right to the idyllic sandy beaches of your imagination—even if you're stuck sitting in an office.