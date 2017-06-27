Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Pharrell Williams Take to the Tropics in New Music Video for "Feels"

Katy Perry, Feels Music Video

YouTube

Don't be afraid to catch feels...over this new music video. 

Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean have teamed up for their first music video together in honor of the group's track, "Feels," off of Harris' upcoming fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. In short, prepare to transport to the tropics—or at least, their psychedelic version of it. 

While Big Sean is flanked by parrots and Pharrell lounges on a fishing boat, Perry dons a Beyoncé-esque canary maxi dress as she frolics in a field of flowers. Between closeups of monkeys and turtles, waves crashing on rocks and plenty of sunshine and palm trees, this music video transports you right to the idyllic sandy beaches of your imagination—even if you're stuck sitting in an office. 

Photos

Katy Perry's Concert Costumes

As the video dropped, Perry warned her Twitter followers, "DON'T BE AFRAID TO CATCH FEELS." It's clear fans heeded her advice as the video has already accumulated more than 1 million views on YouTube since its release early Tuesday. 

Of course, fans immediately analyzed the clip and pointed out similarities between Perry's scenes and the cover art she shot for her fourth studio album, Prism—they both feature her posing in a field of flowers. 

"If this isn't art, i don't know what it is," one fan gushed on social media. 

Alert the medics because this music video is catching! 

