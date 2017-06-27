Keegan Allen, Toby on the series, took to his Facebook page to honor King, his costars Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, and the fans.

"You're a vital part of why the show was created and why it went so far. We did it for you. Everything. Each of you held these moments and shared them with us through social media, at viewing parties, with a friend or family member...I can never express in words how truly extraordinary that is. Thank you," he wrote to the fans. "You're all friends and family in this grand story about friendship and family. Because at it's core, PLL is about one thing: friendship.

"These girls could have chosen to be friends with anyone in Rosewood, but they chose each other," Allen continued. "And you chose us. The rest is history."