It's so hard to say goodbye, just ask the stars of Pretty Little Liars. The fan-favorite Freeform drama signs off on Tuesday, June 27 after seven seasons of twists, reveals, shocking returns and nefarious faxes from "A." Naturally, the social savvy cast and crew has taken to their various public pages to thank fans and mark the end of an era.
"Thank you world wide PLL family," series creator I. Marlene King tweeted on Monday, June 26, the day before the finale. "Tomorrow we will hear for the last time, ‘Previously on Pretty Little Liars.' It's been an amazing 7-year journey. I am forever grateful for our cast, writers and crew. We became a family. And we will always stay a family."
Keegan Allen, Toby on the series, took to his Facebook page to honor King, his costars Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, and the fans.
"You're a vital part of why the show was created and why it went so far. We did it for you. Everything. Each of you held these moments and shared them with us through social media, at viewing parties, with a friend or family member...I can never express in words how truly extraordinary that is. Thank you," he wrote to the fans. "You're all friends and family in this grand story about friendship and family. Because at it's core, PLL is about one thing: friendship.
"These girls could have chosen to be friends with anyone in Rosewood, but they chose each other," Allen continued. "And you chose us. The rest is history."
Words don't do this justice. It's the end of our beautiful show tonight. See you there...cry w us. I'll love you all forever @PLLTVSeries pic.twitter.com/rYfXqLiLYT— Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) June 27, 2017
Freeform
Series star Sasha Pieterese, Alison on the Freeform drama, posted a version of the photo above on Instagram with an emotional note capping her time on the series.
"Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily. In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I'll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them. To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable," she wrote.
Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame #spencerhastings
Bellisario took to Instagram to post a series of photos with her costars from the last seven seasons.
"Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage)," she wrote. "Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings."
"It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5 a.m. but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then," Bellisario wrote.
"Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me," she continued.
Holly Marie Combs also shared several tribute posts to the series. "It was a honor to watch all of these sweet girls grow into lovely ladies. I hope you guys enjoy the finale as much as we did making it. Thank you again to the undying fandom and all your ships," she wrote on Instagram.
Keep checking back for more from the Pretty Little Liars cast and crew. The series finale airs Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.