Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour Dates

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Sony Music Latin

Shakira is taking her act on the road.

On Tuesday, the "Me Enamoré" singer announced that her El Dorado World Tour will kick off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.

"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the 40-year-old singer tells E! News in a statement. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!"

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

Nov. 18, 2017: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña

Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center

Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tickets for Shakira's El Dorado World Tour go on-sale to the general public starting June 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Through Citi's Private Pass program, fans will also be able to purchase pre-sale tickets in the U.S. starting June 27 at 10 a.m. local time until June 29 at 10 p.m. local time.

The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten. "I'm so excited to be announcing the El Dorado World Tour," Shakira tells E! News. "I feel this will be my best tour yet, and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"

Live Nation is producing the world tour.

