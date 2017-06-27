Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour Dates

Shakira is taking her act on the road.

On Tuesday, the "Me Enamoré" singer announced that her El Dorado World Tour will kick off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.

"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the 40-year-old singer tells E! News in a statement. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!"

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

Nov. 18, 2017: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña

Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion