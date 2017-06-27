Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour Dates

Sony Music Latin
Sony Music Latin
Shakira is taking her act on the road.
On Tuesday, the "Me Enamoré" singer announced that her El Dorado World Tour will kick off Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.
"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world," the 40-year-old singer tells E! News in a statement. "I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!"
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
Nov. 18, 2017: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC
Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña
Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre
Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center
Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Tickets for Shakira's El Dorado World Tour go on-sale to the general public starting June 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Through Citi's Private Pass program, fans will also be able to purchase pre-sale tickets in the U.S. starting June 27 at 10 a.m. local time until June 29 at 10 p.m. local time.
The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten. "I'm so excited to be announcing the El Dorado World Tour," Shakira tells E! News. "I feel this will be my best tour yet, and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"
Live Nation is producing the world tour.