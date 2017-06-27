Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Leslie Jones was feeling on top of the world Sunday night—for a little while, at least.
After hosting the 2017 BET Awards, the 49-year-old comedienne retired to her room at the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles for a little R&R. "Wow was such a great night at the BET awards," the Saturday Night Live star told her 600,000 Twitter followers Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, Jones' night ended on a negative note, as she had "THE WORST STAY" ever at the luxury hotel.
"DO NOT STAY THERE!!" Jones warned her fans. "THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!"
We?re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we?ll look into this right away.— The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017
A customer service rep responded to Jones, tweeting, "We're very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away." As of Tuesday, Jones has not explained why she feels the hotel does not "LIKE BLACK PEOPLE."
It's unknown whether Jones, a prolific Twitter user, has privately resolved the matter with the hotel.
The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is near the Microsoft Theater, where the BET Awards were held. The hotel's manager, Curtis Kent, told The New York Daily News that staffers are looking into Jones' claims; the Brandman Agency, which represents the hotel chain, declined to comment.