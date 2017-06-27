Leslie Jones was feeling on top of the world Sunday night—for a little while, at least.

After hosting the 2017 BET Awards, the 49-year-old comedienne retired to her room at the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles for a little R&R. "Wow was such a great night at the BET awards," the Saturday Night Live star told her 600,000 Twitter followers Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, Jones' night ended on a negative note, as she had "THE WORST STAY" ever at the luxury hotel.

"DO NOT STAY THERE!!" Jones warned her fans. "THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!"