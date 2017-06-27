Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude for Vanity Fair Cover

Serena Williams is posing with her best accessory yet.

The tennis champion documented her first baby bump the best way a celebrity can—a Vanity Fair magazine cover shot by Annie Leibovitz (yes, the Leibovitz who famously shot Demi Moore similarly for the August 1991 cover).

The first-time expectant mom graces the front of this year's August issue in nude underwear, a body chain and little else as the silhouette of her growing belly takes center stage.

Roughly seven months into her pregnancy, the 35-year-old has two personal milestones in store—becoming a mother for the first time and becoming a wife for the first time. She and fiancé Alexis Ohanian became engaged in December 2016 in Rome at a table where the two first met. However, unlike her surprise pregnancy, Williams suspected her beau was about to ask her a very important question when he insisted she get on a plane to Italy despite her work obligations creeping up around her.