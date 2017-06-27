Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew's Life

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play a hero—he actually is one.
Two days ago, the 40-year-old and his wife Blake Lively completed a CPR course—and on Monday, the A-listers urged others to follow their lead. "Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s--t, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do!" wrote Reynolds, who has two young daughters. "True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course—focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun."
(The actor, the youngest of four brothers, did not further explain his previous life-saving efforts.)
Reynolds thanked a Viva First Aid team member for the lesson and joked, "And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times."
Lively, meanwhile, had championed the course hours earlier with an Instagram post of her own. "ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE—I can't recommend this enough," the 29-year-old Shallows actress wrote in her caption. "I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."
Reynolds shared his Instagram update from the set of his latest movie.
On Monday, the actor was spotted filming a scene for Deadpool 2, set for release on June 1, 2018. "The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back," he said on Instagram. "This dog can hunt." Directed by David Leitch, the 20th Century Fox blockbuster stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Jack Kesy, T. J. Miller and Leslie Uggams.