Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew's Life

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play a hero—he actually is one.

Two days ago, the 40-year-old and his wife Blake Lively completed a CPR course—and on Monday, the A-listers urged others to follow their lead. "Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s--t, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do!" wrote Reynolds, who has two young daughters. "True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course—focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun."

(The actor, the youngest of four brothers, did not further explain his previous life-saving efforts.)

Reynolds thanked a Viva First Aid team member for the lesson and joked, "And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times."