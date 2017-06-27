Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)
Has Taylor Swift inducted Russell Westbrook into her squad?
The 27-year-old "Bad Blood" singer made a special pre-taped appearance at the NBA's inaugural award show Monday to honor the 28-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder point guard.
"Russell, it's Taylor. Remember? I was the one who taught you how to play basketball. I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know? I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset, and you said—if you remember correctly—you said, 'You just have to shake it off.' And I had an idea..." the singer-songwriter said, referencing one of her biggest pop singles. "So, essentially we have each other to thank for these careers! Obviously. So, that's why I'm part of your congratulations video, because we go back—what?—20 years?"
Swift, who's been out of the spotlight for much of 2017, decided it was time to be honest. "We've never met, and that's a fake story, but I wish it were the truth. You're amazing! You're the MVP. I'm so happy for you," she said. "Sending you the biggest hug ever! Congratulations!"
Westbrook received 69 of 101 first-place votes, followed by James Harden with 22, Kawhi Leonard with nine and LeBron James with one, meaning he won the title of MVP by a landslide. The basketball player began his emotional acceptance speech by handing his trophy to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "I can't hold this," he said. "I've got some people I want to thank."
"First and foremost, thank you to the man above. Without his blessing, without his honor, I wouldn't be standing here today. Thank him. I'm very, very blessed to be in the position I am today, so I'm very appreciative of that," Westbrook said. He went on to thank members of "the organization," specifically Clay Bennett, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Donovan, Sam Presti and Troy Weaver. "I appreciate you guys believing in my, drafting me No. 4 when nobody thought that was a great decision, so I definitely appreciate that. I've got a long list of people in Oklahoma I want to thank," he said. "I want to thank all the film guys, all the team doctors, the trainers, the massage therapists, the strength and conditioning staff, the equipment team, the front office, the business office, the chefs, the support staff at the arena, at the building, the PR team, just everybody in Oklahoma City that helped me to go out and compete at a high level every single night. I'm very, very thankful. You guys are great. I'm very appreciative of you guys' help."
"Next, I want to thank my teammates. If y'all won't mind, you guys would come up here; I'd appreciate that," he said. After they joined him, he added, "Y'all looking good. My guys, man. Obviously, all of the guys—they're not here tonight, but these are my brothers, man. These guys sacrificed so much for me throughout the year. It was obviously an amazing season for me, but without these guys, the rest of our guys that's not here, none of this would be possible. This award is not for me, it's for all of you guys, and I'm very, very thankful to have you guys in my corner. You guys are my brothers for life, and I just thank you guys and love all you guys."
"I want to thank the NBA as well. I never thought I'd be saying this up here today, but I want to thank the media for voting for me. But seriously, thank you guys for voting for me. I'm very, very appreciative. I feel like I go out every night and compete at a very high level and I'm thankful for you guys noticing that, so thank you," he said. "To the fans: I want to thank all the fans all across the world just for supporting me throughout my career. I'm very appreciative of that as well. But I want to give a special thanks to all the fans in Oklahoma City. You guys have been riding with me since Day 1. You guys have been riding with me through the good games, the bad games, always there lifting me up, and I'm just so thankful for all the fans there."
After acknowledging his agents, an emotional Westbrook thanked his family. "Without you guys, I don't know where I would be. I can't be standing here without your support, your sacrifice, everything you've done for me, starting with my parents. Let's give them a round of applause, please. My parents—man. You guys did any and everything to make sure me and my brother had anything we wanted. I told myself I wasn't gonna cry, but...I can't say thank you enough. You guys sacrificed everything. Pops, OG, working two jobs, getting me up at 4 in the morning, waking me up, every night going to the gym, shooting hoops outside, staying up late playing the video games...To my mom, doing everything to keep our family together. I'm truly blessed to have you as my mother. You're so amazing. I couldn't be able to do none of this without you guys. I can't say thank you enough. There's so many things I could say about you guys for putting me here. I'm just thankful for having you guys in my corner. I love you guys."
"To my little brother, my roll dog. You mean so much to me. You're my role model. I truly look up to you. You're amazed and blessed. I'm so happy to have you as my brother. I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. A lot of you guys may not know, but my brother just got his masters two weeks ago. I'm so proud of him, not just for that, but the man he is today. He lifts me up every single day. My brother—he texts me every single game at halftime. Every game. Since I've been in the league he texts me every game at halftime," he said. "He don't got to do that, but he does that because he's got a kind heart and he looks out for me. I love you from the bottom of my heart, brother. I promise you I appreciate everything you do for me. I love you, brother."
"Lastly, my beautiful wife. Since Day 1, meeting you 2007 back in UCLA, I knew you were special. You make me go. You hold me down. You keep me in check through good and through bad. You make sure I'm on the right track and I'm so appreciative of you because so sacrifice so, so much for me every single day, and I can't thank you enough. As a wife in this league, to be able to sacrifice some of the things you sacrifice and everything that you do, I can't put it in words and describe how thankful I am to have you in my life," Westbrook said. "You've blessed me with a beautiful son that I'm so thankful for. You continue to make me go. Every time I come home, regardless of a good or bad game, every time I see your face I just smile. It does nothing but brighten me up. I just want to say I love you and I thank you for everything you've done for me thus far. You're the best wife a husband like me could ask for. I love you, Sugar."
"Everybody in this room, I want to thank you guys for coming out. Thanks, everybody at home. I couldn't thank everybody, but thank all you guys. People that have helped me along the way, I'm very appreciative of all you guys," he said. "You guys have a great night. Thank you again."