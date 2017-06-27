After acknowledging his agents, an emotional Westbrook thanked his family. "Without you guys, I don't know where I would be. I can't be standing here without your support, your sacrifice, everything you've done for me, starting with my parents. Let's give them a round of applause, please. My parents—man. You guys did any and everything to make sure me and my brother had anything we wanted. I told myself I wasn't gonna cry, but...I can't say thank you enough. You guys sacrificed everything. Pops, OG, working two jobs, getting me up at 4 in the morning, waking me up, every night going to the gym, shooting hoops outside, staying up late playing the video games...To my mom, doing everything to keep our family together. I'm truly blessed to have you as my mother. You're so amazing. I couldn't be able to do none of this without you guys. I can't say thank you enough. There's so many things I could say about you guys for putting me here. I'm just thankful for having you guys in my corner. I love you guys."

"To my little brother, my roll dog. You mean so much to me. You're my role model. I truly look up to you. You're amazed and blessed. I'm so happy to have you as my brother. I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. A lot of you guys may not know, but my brother just got his masters two weeks ago. I'm so proud of him, not just for that, but the man he is today. He lifts me up every single day. My brother—he texts me every single game at halftime. Every game. Since I've been in the league he texts me every game at halftime," he said. "He don't got to do that, but he does that because he's got a kind heart and he looks out for me. I love you from the bottom of my heart, brother. I promise you I appreciate everything you do for me. I love you, brother."